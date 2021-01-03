WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran executes three men over 'terrorist' attacks, murder
Two of the men executed were convicted of the abduction, bombing, murder of security forces and civilians, and of working with a militant group.
Iran executes three men over 'terrorist' attacks, murder
Three men were executed early on Sunday morning in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province. / Getty Images
By Azaera Amza
January 3, 2021

Iran has hanged two men for "terrorist acts" and another for murder and armed robbery.

The three were executed early on Sunday morning in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, the judiciary's official Mizan Online news agency said..

Two were named as Hassan Dehvari and Elias Qalandarzehi, arrested in April 2014 after being found with "a large amount of explosives" and weapons.

The pair were convicted of the abduction, bombing, murder of security forces and civilians, and of working with the militant Jaish al Adl ("Army of Justice") group, Mizan said.

Dehvari and Qalandarzehi were also arrested in possession of documents from Jaish al Adl on "how to make bombs" as well as "takfiri fatwas", terms used by Iran's Shia authorities to refer to decrees issued by Sunni militants.

READ MORE:Iran executes journalist over 2017 protests

RECOMMENDED

Deadly insurgency

Jaish al Adl has carried out several high-profile bombings and abductions in Iran in recent years.

In February 2019, 27 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the group.

Jaish al Adl was formed in 2012 as a successor to Sunni extremist group Jundallah ("Soldiers of God"), which waged a deadly insurgency for a decade before it was severely weakened by the capture and execution of its leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010.

The third man executed was named as Omid Mahmoudzehi. He was convicted of armed robbery and the murder of civilians, Mizan said.

READ MORE:Iran executes man convicted of spying on Soleimani

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system