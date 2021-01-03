Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking woman in the history of US politics, has been narrowly re-elected, as House speaker in a deeply divided new Congress that convened in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency.

Pelosi, an 80-year-old lawmaker from California, faced a scare when a handful of fellow Democrats defected and voted "present" during the floor vote.

But the woman who has led the Democratic caucus for several years secured her fourth non-consecutive term as House speaker with a vote of 216 for her against 209 for the Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Tumultuous period

US Congress has convened for the start of a new session, swearing in lawmakers during a tumultuous period as a growing number of Republicans work to overturn Joe Biden's victory over President Trump and the coronavirus surges.

Opening the Senate could be among Mitch McConnell’s final acts as majority leader. Republican control is in question until Tuesday’s runoff elections for two Senate seats in Georgia.

The outcome will determine which party holds the chamber.

“To say the new Congress convenes at a challenging time would be an understatement," McConnell said as the chamber opened.

Still McConnell said with the start of a new year there are reasons for optimism, “let's make the American people proud.”

It’s often said that divided government can be a time for legislative compromises, but lawmakers are charging into the 117th Congress with the nation more torn than ever, disputing even basic facts including that Biden won the presidential election.

No evidence of fraud

Fraud did not spoil the 2020 presidential election, a fact confirmed by election officials across the country.

Before stepping down last month, Attorney General William Barr, a Republican appointed by Trump, said there was no evidence of fraud that affected the election’s outcome.

Arizona’s and Georgia’s Republican governors, whose states were crucial to Biden’s victory, have also stated that their election results were accurate.

Nevertheless, a dozen Republicans bound for the new Senate, led by Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, and even more in the House have pledged to become a resistance force to Biden’s White House, starting with efforts to subvert the will of American voters.