Five people, including two Turkish citizens, have been killed in a suicide bombing in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Turkish health minister has said.

The al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Somalia-based group often targets Mogadishu with suicide bombings and other attacks, and it has exploded bombs against the Turkish military and other targets there in the past.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that 14 people, including three Turks, were wounded and are being treated in a Mogadishu hospital named after Turkey’s president.

The attack took place in the village of Lafole, located 22 kilometres southwest of Mogadishu, according to a local police officer.

Turkey-Somalia relations