Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum will face former president Mahamane Ousmane in a presidential election runoff in February.

The country's electoral commission announced the provisional results of the first round of the contest on Saturday.

Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote, falling short of the 50 percent needed to win outright in the first round. Ousmane received 17 percent of the vote, the commission said.

The second round is expected to be held on February 21 after the results of the first round have been validated by the constitutional court which will hear any appeals.

Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping down after two five-year terms, which is expected to lead to Niger's first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents.

