A team of scientists and a doctor in Turkey have developed diagnostic kits for Covid-19 that detect the virus within ten or 15 seconds with increased efficacy rates.

Turkish scientists at Bilkent University's National Nanotechnology Research Center have developed a nanotechnology-based system that diagnoses Covid-19 in 10 seconds with 99 percent reliability without taking intrusive swab tests.

The high-technology Turkish product named Diagnovir is expected to replace PCR tests.

“A method that yields results only in seconds and can replace PCR has been developed. If positive, it yields the result immediately. When negative, it takes a little more time with the controls,” Bilkent University's Rector Abdullah Atalar told Anadolu Agency.

“The whole world will benefit from this technology, which belongs completely to Turkey,” he added.

The test kit can detect the virus that causes Covid-19 infection within a maximum of 10 seconds from the oral saliva sample.

Atalar drew attention on the significance of speedily diagnosing the coronavirus. “Finding out that a person is [Covid-19] positive rapidly and to quarantine them is very important to bring the pandemic under control,” he said.

He also noted that the technology has qualities that can be used for pandemics similar to coronavirus.

More accurate

A researcher, Bulend Ortac, said the study to develop a fast diagnostic system and kit has been going on for seven months.

Ortac said: “We achieved positive results in phase 2 studies. We observed that the tests we carried out both in laboratory and hospitals on coronavirus patients yielded accurate results with a vast majority.”