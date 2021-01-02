A Palestinian man has been paralysed from the neck down after being shot by an Israeli soldier during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The man was shot through the neck, Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Palestinian sources had earlier reported the wounding of 24-year-old Haroun Rasmi Abu Aram in the village of Al Tuwanah, south of Hebron.

The man had been attempting to prevent the troops from "stealing an electric generator" that belonged to him, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli rights group B'Tselem said Abu Aram was helping a neighbour to build a house at the time of the shooting.

The Israel Defense Forces told AFP that a number of Palestinians had attacked its troops who were conducting a routine operation to evacuate an "illegal building" and had fired into the air in response.

An investigation into the incident was under way, the IDF added.

16 Palestinians injured by Israeli forces

Meanwhile, at least 16 Palestinians were injured on Friday as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse a protest in the occupied West Bank, according to eyewitnesses.