Suffering from insomnia? The first step is not to see a doctor but address the problem at home.

First, you need to relax. Experts think that anxiety is one of the core causes of sleeplessness.

Insomnia appears to be more a modern illness than an ancient one, as our ancestors seem to have slept well, according to some recent scientific studies.

In the modern age, despite having so many technological devices and comfortable beds, people tend to have a lot more stress than primitive humans, who slept in caves and had a far better sleep than us.

Distance yourself from technology

People need to distance themselves from their computers, smartphones and other technological devices if they want to have a sound sleep at night, say experts.

People who live in different continents and have no access to technological devices get a better sleep than people with access to those devices, a study on sleeping found in 2017.

“Disconnect from close-range electronic devices like laptops, phones, and tablets because they can stimulate the brain and make it harder to fall asleep,” wrote Eric Suni, a science writer.

Compared to other nations, Americans, who have easy access to the best and most diverse technological tools, suffer from insomnia the most. Nearly half of Americans suffer from insomnia occasionally while 22 percent of them report that they have sleeping problems every night or almost every night.

Have the right temperature

Room temperature is more important than many people think to get good sleep, according to experts. Ideal room temperature should be 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit, in other words, 15 to 19 Celcius, experts say.

Again experts think that modern-conditioned houses are not fitting to required sleeping patterns good enough by mostly keeping the temperature at a fixed degree.

"Yes, turn off the lights, that is important for sleep, but also, you can find a way to moderate the temperature in your bedroom," said Jerome Siegel, a prominent expert on sleeping patterns, who was also the past president of the Sleep Research Society in the US.

"Under natural conditions, the temperature is not just lower at night, it is falling throughout this period," Siegel said.

Breathing exercise