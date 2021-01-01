2020 felt like the longest year of your life, but was also a rollercoaster that sped by for others. Thankfully, 2020 is finally over and while we don’t know what to expect in 2021, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to.

While the things we take for granted slowly return to our lives, here’s a list of 21 things to look forward to.

1. Visiting family

Before 2020, we took for granted how special it was to see our family and hug them. For some, it may have been months since you’ve been able to do so. Regardless, when you’re able to embrace your loved ones again in 2021, it’ll be that much better.

FYI: Hugs release oxytocin, a bonding hormone and other happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

2. Immunity

Before we can see our families, we need protection from Covid-19. With vaccines slowly rolling out around the world as more countries green-light them for distribution, it could be up to half a year before things go back to ‘normal’, but it will have been well worth the wait.

3. Tokyo Olympics

Initially put on pause because of the global pandemic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is now scheduled for July 2021 and will run to August 8. It won’t be like the previous Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says it will be “simpler” and “more restrained.” This year's Olympics will include karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing for the first time, with the return of baseball and softball.

4. Eurovision Contest

You may remember concerts and music shows, when the world was without care. That may be coming back slowly, but for now you’ll have to do with the super popular Eurovision Song Contest, postponed from 2020. It’s set to be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

5. Mars landing

Mars will have a little new occupant as NASA’s Perseverance rover finally lands on February 18. The rover is aptly named given the year we’ve been through. A spaceship will deploy its parachute after entering the red Martian atmosphere, slowing to 321 kilometres per hour before dropping a small box. The rover-containing box will land with the help of eight rockets, before it delivers Perseverance, and you’ll be able to watch it with a few minutes of delay on NASA’s YouTube channel. The rover will roll around a dry river valley measuring chemicals in rocks, taking pictures and selfies while looking for fossilized microbes.

6. Travelling and gatherings

If you’re like most people, the most exciting thing you’ve seen last year was anything outside your home. As the risk of travel decreases, maybe we’ll get a chance at that long-anticipated vacation. At this point though, many of us would settle for a nice, safe big gathering of friends; if we still remember how to talk to people.

7. T20 Cricket World Cup

Cricket is coming back, after being postponed from 2020. Specifically, the International Cricket Council's Men's T20 World Cup will restart in India in autumn.

8. UEFA Euro championship

Held every four years, it was supposed to be held in 2020, and a special one at that, marking its 60th anniversary of the contest. Instead of being held in one country, the games will take place in 12 countries from Spain to Russia.

9. New climate policies

2020 was supposed to be the year the world's got its climate policies together, but they didn’t. 2021 may be better. The EU has finalized plans to reduce carbon emissions and spend on alternative clean energy sources. China, the world's biggest carbon emitter promised to go carbon neutral by 2060. Japan, South Korea and Canada all made similar promises to reduce their carbon footprints.

10. A new US president, finally

After four years of Trump, a new presidential inauguration is going to be historic. All eyes will be on the US in January when Joe Biden assumes the presidency. It’s significant because US policies have such a big impact on countries around the world. Kamala Harris is also set to make history as the first woman and first woman of colour to be vice president.