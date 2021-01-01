WORLD
DRC army finds bodies of civilians slain in New Year Eve attack
Democratic Republic of Congo’s forces were chasing ADF fighters when they found the remains of at least 25 civilians, the administrator of the Beni territory said.
DRC army soldiers carry guns as they walk down a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, October 22 2006 / AP
January 1, 2021

At least 25 civilians have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials said, blaming the attack on the notorious ADF militia.

The army was chasing ADF fighters on Thursday when they found the bodies of 25 civilians, who had been "taken by surprise in their fields on New Year's Eve," Donat Kibuana, the administrator of the Beni territory, said on Friday.

The massacre took place in the village of Tingwe, about eight kilometres (five miles) from the town of Eringeti.

The head of the civil society organisation in Tingwe, Bravo Mohindo Vukulu, said at least 30 had died.

"People had gone to their fields to prepare for New Year's Eve, the ADF picked them up one by one," he said.

"We had alerted our forces that the ADF had passed through from the east to the northeast of Eringeti. They did not react quickly," he added.

Unstable region

The ADF, which originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group, is one of dozens of militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast country.

It is blamed for the deaths of around 800 civilians over the past year in North Kivu province, which borders Uganda.

The group makes money notably through wood trafficking and Democratic Republic of Congo officials suspect some military are complicit in the violent raids.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by Daesh's Central Africa Province, without providing proof.

The United Nations said in July the group's attacks could constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes.

SOURCE:AFP
