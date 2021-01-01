Iran's judiciary chief has warned that Qasem Soleimani's killers will "not be safe on earth," as the country began marking the first anniversary of the top general's assassination in a US strike.

Ebrahim Raisi, speaking at an event on Friday in Tehran to pay tribute to Soleimani, said not even US President Donald Trump, who ordered the strike, was "immune from justice."

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport on January 3, ratcheting up tensions between decades-old arch foes the United States and Iran.

"They will witness a severe revenge. What has come so far has only been glimpses" of it, Raisi told the gathering at Tehran University.

"Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never," he said.

"Those who had a role in this assassination and crime will not be safe on earth."

The event was attended by Iranian officials, and speakers included representatives from allied regional countries and forces, namely Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

A separate event is expected to be held in the coming days in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown where he is buried.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

