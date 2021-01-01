Ethiopian security forces have killed more than 75 people and injured nearly 200 during deadly ethnic unrest in June and July following the killing of a popular singer, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission has said.

The commission's report published on Friday said 123 people in all were killed and at least 500 injured amid one of the country’s worst outbreaks of ethnic violence in years.

The report called the actions a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilians that points to crimes against humanity.

Some victims were beheaded, tortured or dragged in the streets by attackers, it said.

Ethnic violence is a major challenge for Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has urged national unity among more than 80 ethnic groups in Africa’s second most populous country.

READ MORE: Ethiopia arrests five officials in Benishangul-Gumuz

Sparking reforms and protests

The unrest in June and July followed the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa, who had been a prominent voice in the anti-government protests that led to Abiy taking office in 2018 and announcing sweeping political reforms.

Those reforms, however, opened the way for long-held ethnic and other grievances to flare.

The commission found that amid the street protests following Hachalu’s death, “civilians were attacked inside their homes by individual and grouped perpetrators and were beaten and killed in streets in a gruesome and cruel manner with sticks, knives, axes, sharp iron bars, stones and electric cables.”

READ MORE: Gunmen 'kill more than 100' in Ethiopia

Crimes against humanity

More than 6,000 people were displaced and at least 900 properties looted, burned or vandalized, the report said.

The attacks often targeted ethnic Amhara or Orthodox Christians.

“While it is understandable that security forces had the challenging task of restoring order in the face of such widespread violence, the proportionality of the force employed in some contexts is highly questionable,” the report said.