Jonathan Pollard, a civilian intelligence analyst for the US Navy, received a hero’s welcome from the Israeli state, as he landed in the capital city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Pollard spent 30 years in US prison for selling American military secrets to Israel, while he worked at the Pentagon in the 1980s.

Pollard triumphantly kissed the ground at the Ben Gurion International Airport after he disembarked from a private plane provided by American casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire supporter of both Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The Jewish premier was waiting for Pollard and his wife Esther at the airport. He jubilantly presented them Israeli ID cards. “Welcome home,” he told the couple, “now, you can start a new life with freedom and happiness. Now, you are at home.”

Moments after Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote on Twitter “Welcome home”.

On Thursday, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen from Netanyahu’s Likud party said Israel would give Pollard a pension, or stipend like ex-Mossad and Shin Bet agents.

When Pollard was working at the Pentagon, he gave more than 1000 unredacted messages and cables, 800 unredacted reports and publications to his Israeli handlers. He photocopied for Israel the massive 10-volume Radio and Signal Intelligence, RASIN, the precious manual is known as the “Bible”.

He was given a life sentence in 1987 after pleading guilty. He was released in 2015, and placed on a five-year parole period that ended in November. His return to Israel for sure gave Netanyahu a boost among right-wing and nationalist voters as he faces a substantial challenge for reelection in the March 23 elections. Pollard’s arrival was seen by Israeli media as “a special gift” from Trump.

The Jewish state’s embrace of cold-war spy Pollard is shocking when compared to its revengeful treatment for a cold-war critic Mordechai Vanunu, who exposed some parts of Israeli nuclear program to a UK paper in 1986.

Vanunu, 68, was working as a radiation technician at the Negev Nuclear Research Center in Dimona, where international experts believe Israel developed nuclear weapons. He was fired from the centre in 1985 for his left-wing political views.