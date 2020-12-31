As the pandemic deepens, acute food insecurity in poor countries is leaving millions of children at risk of famine..

According to a report published by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), nearly 10.4 million children are on the brink of acute malnutrition and famine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, northeast Nigeria, the Central Sahel, South Sudan and Yemen.

The report says that, “all countries or regions experiencing dire humanitarian crises while also grappling with intensifying food insecurity, a deadly pandemic and, with the exception of the Central Sahel, a looming famine.”

“The impacts of this pandemic will be felt for years to come, but it’s already clear that Covid-19 has exacerbated poverty and inequality in conflict-affected countries, adding massive pressure to already overwhelmed social and health systems,” the report said.

As a result, there are more families without homes and many cannot afford even the most basic needs of food and water.

The report also underlined the workings of UNICEF on the ground which aim to minimise “the impact of a downward spiral that is jeopardizing children’s development” by providing the basis of recovery and a second chance for them.

UNICEF is trying to take measures to facilitate young child feeding, counselling, growth monitoring and vaccinations.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is in desperate need of humanitarian assistance. About 3.3 million children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021.