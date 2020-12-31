Ala Mohammad Abdellatif Qadomi, a 35-year-old Jordanian lecturer at the Hashemite University, felt very tired and exhausted at work back in 2013.

Her sickness was diagnosed as primary sclerosing cholangitis + Celiac + Ulcerative colitis in medical terms. In other words, she was suffering from cirrhosis, which eventually stops the liver from functioning, leading to death.

“My body colour began to become yellow, my face was very pale, my bones became weak and my blood was always decreasing,” Qadomi remembers. She stayed admitted in hospitals to prevent blood loss and to relieve other symptoms.

But in May 2019, her condition worsened as the cirrhosis advanced, sending her to the emergency room in Jordan University Hospital.

“They [doctors] told me that my life had become in danger and that I was in urgent need of a liver transplant, so Dr Tariq Al-Tamimi and Dr Yasser Rayan advised me to contact Professor Dr Yaman Tokat in Turkey,” Qadomi tells TRT World.

She started searching for Dr Tokat's name through the Internet and contacted Istanbul’s Florence Nightingale Hospital, where Dr Yaman had been working since 2005. He now works at his own International Liver Transplant Center based in Fulya, a neighbourhood in Istanbul’s Besiktas district.

Tokat has been recognised as one of Turkey’s finest liver transplant surgeons, gaining worldwide fame. In 1994, he executed Turkey’s first successful liver transplant operation with the patient living ten years post-operation. Before him, Turkey had had liver transplants, but patients did not survive for long after.

From 1994 to 1997, Tokat’s team had conducted ten back-to-back liver transplants — each one showing successful results, making him a household name in Turkey.

Under Tokat’s leadership, Turkey’s first successful deceased donor liver transplant (DDLT) program was established in 1994 in Izmir. Five years later, he also established the first live donor liver transplantation (LDLT) program in the Ege University in Izmir.

From Jordan to Turkey

“He [Tokat] told me that he will come to Jordan in June 2019 for a medical conference. Then, I went to meet him. He saw my medical tests, CT [computerised tomography] scan and MRI [Magnetic resonance imaging].”

Tokat advised her that she was in dire need of a liver transplant, and soon, if she wants to live.

Tokat’s method starts with the first interview where he meets his patient, as he met with Qadomi in 2019.

“Back in the day, one of my teachers [hoca in Turkish] asked me when I should begin planning for an operation. [Then, he made a wrong reply]. The right answer is when you see your patient. As soon as you see your patient, you start planning the operation,” Tokat says.

“If you do enter a surgery without planning, you might lose your way,” he tells TRT World.

Qadomi followed Tokat’s advice, travelling to Turkey in September 2019 to get treatment under Tokat and his team. After all necessary medical tests, her liver transplant operation was set for October 1, 2019, after Qadomi’s “dear aunt” was chosen to donate part of her liver to her niece.

“Every transplant operation is a kind of adventure. You never know what you will confront during any operation. As a result, you have to do very good pre-surgery planning,” says Tokat, a native of Turkey’s western province of Izmir.