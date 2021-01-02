Peruvian government officials have sat down for talks with representatives of farm workers who had blockaded a highway to protest the deaths of three people in clashes with police.

Farm workers have been staging protests for weeks to demand more pay. But 28 demonstrators and 36 officers were injured in confrontations, while 45 agricultural workers were arrested.

Authorities said three people, including a minor, were killed in clashes with police in recent days.

This prompted the workers to blockade a part of the key Pan-American Highway some 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of the capital, Lima, in protest.

The blockade held for two days until it was lifted ahead of talks Friday. Television images showed police using tear gas and birdshot against demonstrators.

The presidency of Peru's council of ministers said in a tweet on Friday that discussions had started in the city of Trujillo and would involve "active listening" on the part of the commission.

The workers are demanding that agricultural-export companies increase their daily wage from $11 to $18, but a newly passed law provided an increase of only 48 soles -- about $13.

On Friday, a commission that the government said included ministers and deputy ministers of agriculture, labor, trade and other senior figures met with workers' representatives.