The illegal Jewish settlers’ protests against the death of a teenager have gotten out of control due to Israeli policy makers' silence on the issue, which has the potential to escalate already strained tensions in the West Bank, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Israeli security sources, who spoke to Haaretz, said that because Israeli policy makers opt to stay silent about the issue, which is being interpreted “as support for the cause”, Israeli police forces are not responding forcefully enough to the violence.

Ahuvia Sandak, 16, and four other hilltop youth extremists rolled over with their car on December 21, after police officers tried to stop them as they hurled rocks at passing Palestinian vehicles. Sandak, who was from the southern West Bank settlement of Bat Ayin, died in the accident, while others suffered injuries.

Some far-right groups claimed that the police car “hit” their vehicle from behind, causing it to flip. Protests have been held at police headquarters in Jerusalem since the death, in which 22 demonstrators were arrested for attacking officers.

Jewish extremists and young settler groups organised several demonstrations after Sandak lost his life in the incident. The settlers beat and injured police officers in the protests. They also reportedly attacked several Palestinians and properties across the West Bank.

“Since Sandak's death last week, the police are losing control in the face of the violence of the hilltop youth and Jewish extremists," the report said.

Videos circulating on social media show the demonstrators were beating police officers, chanting “kill them” and calling the police “Nazis”.

The Yesh Din rights group released photos of Palestinian vehicles damaged by stones.