BAMAKO — As the UN Security Council implicated the Malian army in "war crimes" in its recent investigation, the scale of human rights violations committed by different state and nonstate actors in the country has come to the fore for the first time since the last decade.

Prior to the UN report, rights groups have time and again accused the Malian security forces, as well as terror groups run by so-called Islamists of serious human rights abuses.

How did the country turn into a nightmare for its citizens?

In early 2013, as the French army and Malian security forces cleared large parts of the country from several terror groups, the Malian army came in and filled the power vacuum. Soon after, cases of enforced disappearances of the minority Arab and Tuareg populations allegedly by the Malian security forces were recorded in Timbuktu.

France intervened militarily in Mali as the Malian authorities asked them to do so in 2013. They came in to halt the advance of terrorist groups towards the south of the country, as the northern regions of this West African country had fallen nine months earlier into the hands of the Tuareg fighters, who were supported by terror groups linked to Al Qaeda.

When the Malian security forces first entered Timbuktu in January 2013, they were welcomed by civilians, who celebrated the return of the men in uniform for several weeks.

Although many Arabs and Tuaregs had fled the city for fear of reprisals from the army, as many of them were involved in the rebellion in the northern parts of Mali, some had stayed behind, waiting for law and order to be restored.

Aly Kabbady, a 70-year-old Arab, was among them. He even gifted an ox to the army. A few days later, however, he was forcibly taken away and his body was found six months later.

Speaking to TRT World, his son Mohamed Ould Aly Kabbadi narrated the "ordeal" he and his family are going through.

"On January 14, 2013 the zone commander at the time had reassured my father (that he will be safe) and even issued him a document allowing him to stay in Timbuktu. But a few days later he was kidnapped and executed for reasons unknown. At the time it was the Malian army that controlled the city of Timbuktu in the north," Mohamed said.

"Since that day there has been no mention of it. I feel dejected. No one is talking about justice. The body was found six months later. The perpetrators of these crimes are getting benefits and promotions from the Malian army while we, the victims, continue to live in distress".

Mohamed holds the French army responsible for training and bringing back the Malian army into civilian areas without ensuring accountability and regards for human rights.

"The French army brought back an army that it could not control. This is what makes the situation deteriorate," he said.

There are 10 other families like his who accuse the Malian army of having committed abuses against their parents and relatives on February 13 in Timbuktu.

Fatoumata Karambaye's husband was killed by the French army on September 1 last year. He was travelling on a passenger bus from Bamako, the capital city, to join his family in the town of Gao, where France has a military base.

Sighting the vehicle, the French army opened fire, killing Karambaye's husband and injuring two other passengers.

The French army has more than 5,100 military personnel in Mali and the Sahel. Its presence in Mali as part of the fight against terrorism is criticised for being "silent on human rights".

The loss of her husband has greatly affected her and her children. She had last spoken to her husband on the phone on the morning of September 1, a few hours before he was killed by the French troops.

With tears in her eyes, she says she has now put her fate in God's hands.

"After his death the French army came to offer us condolences. They didn't tell us anything afterwards. They didn't give us anything. If my husband knew he was going to die on that journey, he would never have taken that route", she said.

"I want justice."