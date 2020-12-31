Turkey is in an ongoing dialogue with Egypt to improve relations between the two countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Cavusoglu stated that contact between the representatives of Ankara and Cairo in the country are continuing and that he had met with his Egyptian counterpart at international meetings last year and agreed to cooperate "on a road map".

"There are contacts at the intelligence level to improve relations with Egypt, but this dialogue also continues at the level of foreign ministries. For example, in the last OIC meeting, Egypt removed its objections on some issues," the Turkish foreign minister explained.

"We have taken some positive steps regarding our relations with NATO. We try to act according to the principle of not being against each other on international platforms. We are discussing these issues, " Cavusoglu said.

"Of course the balance of ties with neighbouring countries and other countries is slightly different. In time, these will take shape," he added.

Cavusoglu also acknowledged that Egypt sent a delegation to Libya after a very long time but said it was not linked to the visit of Turkey's Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

Turkey's top diplomat added Egypt could not have had knowledge about Akar's visit to Libya, and that it is normal for Egypt to be impacted by the developments in neighbouring Libya.

