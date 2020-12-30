Australia’s Ambassador to Turkey Marc Innes-Brown, who recently tested Covid-19 positive, thanked the Turkish health officials on Tuesday in a Twitter post, praising the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Innes-Brown was admitted to Ankara University Hospital in the Turkish capital after he tested positive.

“I would like to thank Dr. Akyurek and his wonderful team at Ankara University Hospital for their excellent treatment! Turkey has extraordinary health staff and facilities,” he said.

In the picture he attached to the post, the ambassador was seen laying on a hospital bed with a mask on.

Experts believe that Turkey’s medical infrastructure, which has enjoyed considerable investment in the past two decades, as well as the country’s style of governance has helped it tackle the pandemic efficiently.

The Turkish government opened several emergency hospitals during the pandemic, including Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital with 2,682 beds, and Okmeydani Prof Dr Cemil Tascioglu City Hospital with 600 beds. Two other emergency hospitals that were inaugurated during the pandemic have 1,008 beds each.