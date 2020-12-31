The United States has announced that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

The tariffs are on "aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wine from France and Germany, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany," which will be added to the list of products taxed since 2019, according to a statement from the US Trade Representative (USTR).

The tariffs come as US and European negotiators continue talks on ending a long-running dispute over aid to Europe's Airbus SE, which is politically backed by Britain, France, Germany and Spain, and US aid to planemaker Boeing Co.

The USTR said on Wednesday the EU had unfairly calculated tariffs against the United States allowed by a September World Trade Organization ruling in the ongoing dispute: "The EU needs to take some measure to compensate for this unfairness."

The decision is the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that turned increasingly sour under the protectionist instincts of US President Donald Trump and comes despite hopes for a trade truce following Joe Biden's election.

READ MORE: US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 percent from 10 percent

Washington points fingers

The EU was authorised this year by the WTO to levy additional customs duties on American products.

But Washington believes it has been penalised by the method of calculation chosen, which, according to the Trump administration, has led to an excessive amount of customs duties levied on American products.

"In implementing its tariffs... the EU used trade data from a period in which trade volumes had been drastically reduced due to the horrific effects on the global economy from the Covid-19 virus," the USTR statement said.

"The result of this choice was that Europe imposed tariffs on substantially more products than would have been covered if it had utilised a normal period. Although the United States explained to the EU the distortive effect of its selected time period, the EU refused to change its approach," the statement said.