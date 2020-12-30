As Turkey has faced 325,000 cyberattacks in the last three years, Ankara rolled out a new national cybersecurity plan on Tuesday.

Signed by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the plan underlined the role of information technology in sustainable development and also raised a caution about the risks that come with it.

The action plan stated that cyber threats may negatively affect all sectors including communications, transport, energy, banking, finance and health. Therefore, it added, measures were accelerated to tackle the increasing threats in cyberspace.

Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has prepared an action plan for the 2020-2023 period in coordination with the NGOs, universities, public and private sectors.

Turkey's National Cyber Security Strategy and Action Plan include 40 actions and 75 implementation steps in relation to strategic objectives.

The main aims of the plan are to protect the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure, to develop national technological tools for operational needs and to enhance the competencies of teams fighting cyber threats.

Ankara in February inaugurated the National Cybersecurity Intervention Center (USOM) as part of efforts to boost cybersecurity. USOM is a subsidiary of the state-run Information Technologies and Communications Authority (BTK), and has been dubbed as an outpost for the country's defence against cyberattacks.

The center is working in collaboration with internet service providers and telecom operators, particularly against denial-of-service attacks. USPM is a part of a network set up by BTK that also includes a data centre and an academy to train cybersecurity experts. The center will also employ police and gendarmerie officers to establish easy coordination between different branches of law enforcement.

There are currently 150 experts on board and USOM works with crews in public agencies, companies and private companies against the attacks. It taps into locally made software like Avci, Azad and Kasirga to stave off threats.

Thanks to the indigenous applications called Avci, Azad and Kasirga, Turkey was able to prevent 325.000 cyberattacks, said the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.