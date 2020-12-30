Since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, Tehran has aimed to increase its political and military presence across the Middle East, creating its own Shia proxies like Lebanon’s Hezbollah to dominate the Middle East.

With the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Washington unexpectedly helped Iran play its political game better, removing one of Tehran’s fiercest enemies, Saddam Hussein, the former Sunni leader of the Shia-majority country.

Since that time, Iran has dominated the Iraqi political life. The recent escalations between Iraq’s top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani and Iran’s Shia spiritual leader Ali Khamenei, however, show that something has changed in terms of Tehran’s influence in Baghdad.

The main problem between the two leaderships is related to the composition of Iraq’s top militia group, Hashdi Shabi, which means Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). Iraqi factions loyal to either Tehran or Baghdad have grave differences over how Hashdi Shabi should be led.

“The emergence of divisions has been long expected. As much as Iran’s influence in Iraq has increased, these divisions become more clear and visible,” Bilgay Duman, the coordinator of Iraq Studies Department at Turkey’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM).

Since last year, a protest movement with a clear anti-Iran message has also dominated the streets of Baghdad, demanding the Iraqi leadership to limit Tehran’s oversize influence in the country.

“Iraq’s Shiites feel that they can not move independently, being under the total control of Iran. As a result, they began reacting to Iran. The emergence of Hashdi Shabi, which has long appeared to follow Iran’s lead along with other Shia militia groups, has irritated them a lot,” Duman tells TRT World.

Now forces loyal to Sistani and groups taking orders from Khamenei clash each other for the control of Hashdi al Shabi, Duman says. “For sometime, Hashdi Shabi goes through a serious internal struggle,” he says.

“Iran-backed Shia militias’ disregard of Iraq’s national interests and priorities has begun hesitating them [Iraqi Shiites] and particularly, Sistani,” says Duman.

Interestingly, Sistani was born in Iran, coming from a prominent Iranian Shia clergy family. He moved to Iraq in 1951 and has lived there as an influential cleric since then.

Different Shia schools of thought

While Sistani is ethnically Iranian not an Arab like many Iraqi Shiites, his disagreement with his home country’s clergy has roots in their different understanding of religion’s role in politics. Divisions between the two clergy is not a new thing, says Duman.

“There has long been a general division of thought between Iraqi and Iranian Shiites. In Iran, there is a systemic approach based on Velayat-i Faqih [since Iranian Revolution of 1979] while Iraqi Shiites tend to follow a traditional version of Shia understanding,” says Duman.

Velayat-i Faqih literally means the custodian of Muslims scholars. But in Iranian political context, it means much more than that meaning.

The new concept was developed by Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s towering Shia cleric in the 1970s, who disliked the traditional Shia understanding of separation between religious and political affairs. Instead, by introducing the modern concept of Velayat-i Faqih, he sought to revolutionise the traditional Shia, fostering the idea that Iran’s politics should be dominated by its Shia clerics.

With the 1979 Revolution, Khomeini found his perfect opportunity to institutionalise his Velayat-i Faqih concept, changing Iran’s political system from scratch. He became the country’s first spiritual leader, who is also called the supreme leader, making the position a decisive factor in Iranian politics.

Remarkably, Khamenei, Iran’s current spiritual leader, also held the country’s top political office in the past, being the former president between 1981 and 1989. Since the end of his political term, he has been the supreme leader of Iran, being elected to the post by the Assembly of Experts, a kind of council of clerics and scholars, following the death of Khomeini in 1989.

“Sistani has long opposed the Velayat-i Faqih understanding of Shiism,” Duman tells TRT World. “Najaf Shiism wants to protect its traditional sense,” Duman says, referring to the Iraqi city, which is regarded as holy by Shiites across the world. Ali, Prophet Muhammed’s son-in-law and one of his leading companions, who is seen by Shia as its first Imam as both their religious and political leader, was also buried in Najaf.

Qom, Iran’s ancient city, where Iran’s Shia religious leadership is based, stands against Najaf’s traditional Shia understanding by largely embracing Khomeini’s Velayat-i Faqih concept, says Mehmet Alaca, an expert on Iran’s Shia proxies across the Middle East. Despite being closer to Najaf's understanding of Shia, in his early years, Sistani was also educated in Qom.

“The conflict between Najaf in Iraq and Qom in Iran is a long-standing rivalry over which stands as the centre of the Shi’a world, and from where authority should be derived,” Alaca wrote in April.

Ethnic factor