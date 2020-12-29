Turkey and the United Kingdom have signed a free trade deal days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep up the existing flow of goods.

The trade ministers of the two countries signed the agreement in a televised videoconference call on Tuesday. It will take effect on January 1, 2021, ensuring a quick transition after an existing deal ends at year-end, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.

It is one of many post-Brexit trade deals the British government is pursuing with nations around the world and came days after it finalised a trade agreement with the EU.

The UK trade ministry said on Sunday the deal would replicate existing trading terms. The trading relationship was worth $25.25 billion (18.6 billion pounds) in 2019.

The UK left the EU on January 31 of this year but remained subject to the bloc's business regulations and within its customs union during a transition period that ends on December 31.

Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Dominick Chilcott, the British ambassador to Turkey, signed the British-Turkish agreement.

READ MORE: Explained: the signing of historic Turkey-UK free trade deal

'Most significant trade pact since 1995'

Pekcan hailed the deal as the most significant trade pact for Turkey since the signing of a customs union agreement with the EU in 1995.

“The free trade agreement is a new and special milestone in the relationship between Turkey and United Kingdom,” Pekcan said during the ceremony. Britain is Turkey’s second-largest export market.

Absent a deal, about 75 percent of Turkish exports to the UK would be subject to tariffs, causing losses of some $2.4 billion, but the deal eliminates this risk, said Pekcan.

"We reached a tariff-free agreement, as planned, which includes all industrial and agricultural goods," she said.

Stating that the trade volume between the two countries hit $15.1 billion in January-November, Pekcan said in 2019, Turkey's exports to the UK, its second-largest export market, stood at $11.3 billion, while imports totalled $5.6 billion.

The UK's investments in Turkey are around $11.6 billion, Pekcan said.

'More comprehensive agreement' to come