A strong earthquake has hit Croatia, with at least seven people dead and injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital.

The tremors on Tuesday were felt as far afield as Vienna while the damage was concentrated in and around Petrinja, a town some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Croatia's capital Zagreb.

Video footage showed people being rescued from the rubble.

Among the dead were a young girl in Petrinja and six people in a nearby village, Croatian police said.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said the quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles).

As rescue teams shovelled away bricks and other debris, some elderly residents gathered in a park in downtown Petrinja, wrapped in blankets and afraid to return home.

"All the tiles in the bathroom are broken, all the dishes fell out", Marica Pavlovic, a 72-year-old retired meat factory worker, said regarding the damage to her home.

"Even if we wanted to, we can't go back in, there is no electricity."

READ MORE:Strong quake hits Croatia's capital

'A huge ruin'

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said containers would be brought in to house those whose homes remained risky, while military barracks could also take in residents.