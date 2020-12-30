The Louisville police department has fired two officers involved in the case of Breonna Taylor, the African-American woman whose death during a raid became a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"@LMPD (will) terminate employment of officer Joshua Jaynes. He requested the search warrant that led to the tragic murder of #BreonnaTaylor," tweeted Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family.

He also shared a termination letter to Jaynes from Louisville's interim police chief Yvette Gentry.

A lawyer for Detective Myles Cosgrove, another officer involved in the raid, told US media his client had also received termination paperwork.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room aide, was shot six times after police forced their way into her apartment as she slept with her boyfriend on March 13.

Police said the boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once at them, giving them cause to fire back, killing Taylor but not hitting Walker.

None of the three officers in the raid was charged with her death.

Detective Brett Hankison was fired from the police force in June and charged in September with "wanton endangerment," for wildly and blindly shooting into adjacent apartments during the raid.

He pled not guilty.

The grand jury indictment last week of Hankison -- but neither of the others identified as the officers who shot Taylor -- sparked anger and protests in the Kentucky city, and accusations by Taylor's family of a cover-up to protect the police.

