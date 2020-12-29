TÜRKİYE
Turkey shocked over suspected murder of academician in Istanbul
Police have arrested a suspect in the alleged murder of Aylin Sozer, who was found dead in the city's Maltepe district, with top ministers and the First Lady seeking swift justice in the case that has outraged the country.
According to police sources, the perpetrator attempted to burn Aylin Sozer's body after slitting her throat. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
December 29, 2020

Senior Turkish officials including the First Lady have reacted with anger over the suspected murder of academician Aylin Sozer in Istanbul's Maltepe district. 

Turkish police were alerted on Tuesday that Sozer, age 48 – head of Istanbul Aydın University's Preschool Education Department – was taken hostage and her apartment set ablaze.

Officials said the firefighters and police crew safely evicted other residents of the building and detained Kemal A, age 32, who was in Sozer's apartment at the time.

The motive of the suspected femicide is being ascertained. 

Angry reactions

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan took to Twitter saying every femicide opens new wounds in hearts. 

"We expect the criminals who murdered our women to receive severe punishment."

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay called Sozer's death a "heartless" murder.

"I have no doubt that this heartless murderer will get what he deserves from Turkish justice."

Family, Labour and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said the "brutal murder" has deeply wounded Turkey. 

"We will be following closely the trial process in order for the murderer to receive the heaviest punishment," she said.

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamid Gul said the court will do what is necessary to deliver justice. 

Leader of the main opposition party Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu also condemned what he called a "femicide." 

"We have to stop these femicides. We have to put an end to this archaic mentality. We are ready to give any support to stop these femicides," he added.

Deep sorrow 

According to police sources, the perpetrator attempted to burn Sozer's body after slitting her throat.

The body has been moved to Istanbul University's Institute of Forensic Sciences for further examination.

Istanbul Aydin University said in a statement that Sozer was working there since 2013 and the institution is in deep sorrow. 

