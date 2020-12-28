Global air travel has taken a hit due to the raging coronavirus pandemic changing the world and it isn’t expected to return to pre-covid levels until 2024. In spite of a historic 60 per cent decrease in global flights this year, the industry is still set to recover.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects that nearly 7.8 billion air travellers will take to the skies in 2036. For once however, a breakthrough by Carbon Sciences, an alternative fuel company, is set to boost profit while reducing climate emissions dramatically.

That’s critical because of how much carbon emissions aviation produces as a whole. For instance, the carbon footprint of one person flying a one-way flight from Istanbul and New York is a staggering 1.3 metric tons. To stop global warming from progressing any further, the maximum amount of carbon dioxide a person can produce a year ranges from 0.6 to 1.5 metric tons of CO2 a year.

Carbon Sciences claims it has pioneered a method to use carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to create necessary fuels like gasoline and jet fuel. If their method can prove its ability to scale up efficiently and cost-effectively, it could revolutionize the energy industry by providing abundant renewable energy-based fuel while reducing global carbon footprints.

"We are very excited about our novel process to transform CO2 into fuel," says company CEO Derek McLeish. "Based on our research to date, we believe that we will be able to demonstrate our technology within the next several months with a prototype that can convert a stream of CO2 into an immediately flammable liquid fuel."

Runaway warming

As the effects of globalization and a growing middle class are felt around the world, the demand for air travel is set for considerable growth. That poses serious challenges to the environment. By 2050, the aviation industry alone is expected to use up more than 25 per cent of the remaining carbon dioxide emissions humanity can produce while limiting global warming to no more than an additional 1.5 degrees celsius.

But why is keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees celsius so important?

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that global warming less than 1.5 degrees celsius has already caused double to triple the normal temperatures over the arctic. More dangerously, it reports that current warming has already contributed to more intense and frequent weather extremes.