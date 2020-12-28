Three French soldiers have been killed in Mali after their armoured vehicle struck an explosive device in the Hombori region in the centre of the poor Sahel state, the French presidency has said.

President Emmanuel Macron "salutes the memory of these soldiers with the greatest respect," the president's office said in a statement on Monday.

He underscored "France's determination to continue the fight against terrorism," it said.

