For the vast majority of human history, a sense of foreboding and fear was completely justified. On the other side of every hill or wall could lie threats to your person or your entire way of life. 2020 has reminded us all of what living with such systemic risks truly entails. We have been forced to reckon with the idea that the march of progress we ascribe to our civilisation is not indelible, regardless of the memories of almost everyone alive today.

As we look ahead with hope for rebirth, a new weariness is setting in for a world beyond this pandemic. Will our collective exhaustion enable a passive restoration of the status quo that left us unprepared to meet this crisis and the momentous challenges that lie ahead?

At the time of writing, we think it certain that the year behind us will be remembered as a turning point of whose character and breadth we are only beginning to understand.

But what if nothing changes?

A merging of crises

We may soon be able to forget the ubiquitous public health terminology that occupied nervous dinner table conversations. However, the palpable sense of social anxiety cannot be attributed to the happenings of 2020 alone.

Covid-19 has merely been a catalyst that has highlighted the dysfunction of global governance, the fallibility of economic dogma and the vapidity of our individualistic postmodern world. In doing so, it upended the theoretical constructs that dominated our discourse and propelled us forward at an uncomfortable pace into an unpredictable future.

Ahead of us is the beginning of the end of the most significant global disruption since World War II – and the risk that 2021 may in fact be disturbingly familiar.

It is frustrating to recall how quickly the policy response to the 2008 financial crisis was thought of as a missed opportunity at structural reform. We returned to business as usual and enabled the further concentration of power and wealth amongst well-connected corporates and individuals.

From the European Union to the African Union, the public domain was to remain in thrall to the forces of private capital. The institutions of governance – local, national and supranational – continued to be toothless by design.

As opposed to boardrooms and trading floors, the present crisis was born from the complex interactions between the ever-expanding human world and the shrinking natural one. This will certainly not be the last emergency to stem from the mistreatment of our environment. If we don’t heed the lesson of past failures, we will only have the insipid systems that failed to hold a mere microbe at bay to call upon.

As we approach the banal annual ritual of fireworks from Shanghai to Dubai, what do we really expect to be different from this next run around the Sun?

Yes, the resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is not inept or deliberately divisive. But can we really expect Joe Biden to do anything but row us back four years to failed neoliberal economic policies and imperial overreach abroad?