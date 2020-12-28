WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan says one soldier dead in skirmish with Armenian separatists
Azerbaijan’s defence ministry reports an illegal group of Armenian fighters carried out the ambush in Aghdam, adjacent to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which also fell to Baku before the November peace deal.
Azerbaijan says one soldier dead in skirmish with Armenian separatists
An Azerbaijani soldier and police officer talk as they stand guard at the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan, December 21, 2020. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 28, 2020

Azerbaijan has said that one of its soldiers was killed during a skirmish with Armenian separatists, in an apparent escalation of hostilities undermining a recent Russian-brokered ceasefire.

The defence ministry said in a statement on Monday that an illegal group of Armenian fighters in territory adjacent to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region carried out the ambush a day earlier.

"As a result of the attack, a soldier of the Azerbaijan army... was killed," it said, noting another serviceman was wounded but in a stable condition.

A peace deal mediated by Russia ended in early November six weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan and separatists backed by Armenia for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan and Armenia swap prisoners after peace deal

Violation of truce

More than 6,000 people were killed in the conflict before the peace agreement that saw Armenia cede swathes of territory it had taken over after the fall of the Soviet Union to its longstanding rival.

Azerbaijan said on Monday that six Armenian fighters died in the attack near Aghdam, which was captured by Baku's army in November.

RECOMMENDED

The defence ministry vowed to take "decisive measures" if repeat attacks were carried out by Armenian troops.

A Russian peacekeeping force of around 2,000 soldiers deployed to Karabakh as part of the terms of the November accord.

The mission reported earlier this month that one Russian soldier died during a mine-clearing operation but says the peace deal is largely holding.

Azerbaijan revealed earlier in December that at least six servicemen had died since the November 10 peace accord was agreed.

Separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke from Azerbaijan's control in a war in the 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.

Its declaration of autonomy has not been recognised by any country, including Armenia.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan says Armenia violates Karabakh truce, kills soldiers

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body