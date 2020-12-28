President-elect Joe Biden has said that many of America's security agencies have been "hollowed out" under President Donald Trump and the lack of information being provided to his transition team by the outgoing administration was an "irresponsibility."

"We've encountered roadblocks from the political leadership at the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget," Biden said on Monday after a meeting with his foreign policy team.

"Right now we just aren't getting all of the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," he added.

After Biden beat Trump in the November 3 election, the Democrat's team only began meeting with administration officials in late November to coordinate the handover.

Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat, and his administration only authorised cooperation with Biden on November 23. Biden takes office on January 20.

READ MORE:US President Trump reluctantly signs Covid-19 relief package into law

Foreign policy challenges

Earlier this month, Biden's team said they had met resistance to requests for information from some Pentagon officials.

The Pentagon pushed back.

A senior defence official last week said that the Pentagon had conducted 163 interviews and 181 requests for information and that it would continue to provide information and meetings.