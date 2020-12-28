The United Arab Emirates and Israel are working together to eliminate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) without solving the issues of Palestinian refugees, the French newspaper Le Monde reported last week.

Emirati officials are weighing an action plan aimed at removing the UNRWA gradually without making it conditional on a resolution of the refugee problem, according to the paper. The process has been underway since the two countries announced a full normalisation in August.

"In doing so, Abu Dhabi would be rallying to a long-standing demand from Israel, which insists that the agency is obstructing peace by nurturing refugees in the dream of returning to the lands from which their parents were driven in 1948," a Le Monde journalist tweeted.

"The mandate stipulates that it must protect and assist Palestine refugees, we therefore continue all our services; health, education, social services etc... to contribute to their dignity and wellbeing," Tamara Al Rifai, a UNRWA spokesperson told TRT World.

"Nobody chooses to be a refugee and that’s something we always remind the international community of. As long as governments vote for the renewal of UNRWA’s mandate, they should commit financially to support us."

What does the UNRWA do?

While the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, is dealing with refugees worldwide, the UNRWA focuses on the Palestinian refugees, who were displaced during and after the foundation of the Jewish state in 1948.

Approximately a million Palestinians were expelled from their homes. Their number has reached 7 million today. The UNRWA says it provides assistance and protection for 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees, of which 1.5 million are staying in some 68 refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank and Gaza.

The agency contributes to the welfare and human development of four generations of Palestine refugees, who are defined as “persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948,” its website says.

The agency was founded in 1949. Its mandate is renewed every three years as no solution is presented to the Palestine refugee problem. Last year, its mandate was extended until 30 June 2023.

"The UNRWA has a mandate bestowed upon it from the UN General Assembly, so there is no “elimination” as long as UN member states continue to vote massively for its renewal- like they did a year ago," Al Rifai said.

Israel had called for its closure

The United States was the largest single donor to the UNRWA with $364 million in 2017, however the Trump administration decided to end all funding in 2018, describing the organisation as "irredeemably flawed".

US President Donald Trump had previously complained that Washington received "no appreciation or respect" for the aid. He also disturbed from what he called Palestinians “unwillingness to negotiate with Israel”.