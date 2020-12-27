Gulf Arab foreign ministers have held a virtual meeting ahead of a summit to discuss steps towards ending a diplomatic row that has undermined regional stability and thwarted Washington's efforts to form a united front against Iran.

Bahrain said in a statement that the virtual meeting it hosted on Sunday of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will prepare the ground for the 41st session of the GCC Summit which will be held on January 5.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of backing "terrorist" groups.

Doha denies the charge and accuses its neighbours of seeking to curtail its sovereignty.

However, Riyadh has pushed for a resolution of the dispute as it seeks to soften criticism from US President-elect Joe Biden, who has pledged to take a firmer stance with the kingdom than his predecessor.

'Eventual agreement'

Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain attended the meeting, state media reported.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented Qatar, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It was unclear if an agreement has been secured.