Voting for presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic have gone under way as the country remains torn by civil war and a new rebel offensive threatens the capital.

The poll takes place after a week of turbulence, marked by accusations of an attempted coup, the brief seizure of the CAR's fourth-largest town and the dispatch of military personnel by Russia and Rwanda to help its beleaguered government.

The frontrunner for the presidency is Faustin Archange Touadera, who was elected in 2016.

Thousands of people have died since a civil war erupted in 2013 and more than a quarter of the population of 4.9 million have fled their homes. Of these, 675,000 are refugees in neighbouring countries and cannot vote.

Even though bloodshed has receded in intensity over the last two years, violence remains chronic. Militia groups hold sway over two-thirds of the territory, spurring fears about intimidation that could also affect turnout.

On December 19, the government accused armed groups of banding together and advancing on the capital Bangui in a plot allegedly fomented by ousted former president Francois Bozize, a charge he denies.

Fears abou t the rebels swept the city in the following days, although the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA said their advance had been stopped.

"There are security risks surrounding the elections, but I will go and cast my ballot," 29-year-old Lionel Fotot said on Thursday, as he went to get his voter's registration card at a school in Bangui.

'How do we vote?'

Others were less optimistic, however, with sporadic fighting potentially undermining the vote.