Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, British finance minister Rishi Sunak has said.

But UK will co-operate with the European Union on an approach to the sector despite little detail on the topic in its trade deal, he said on Sunday.

From January 1, British-based financial services groups lose automatic access to the EU's single market, and both sides have said new market access must be negotiated outside the trade agreement in specific equivalence deals.

"Now that we've left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services)," Sunak told broadcasters.

Britain and the EU clinched a trade deal on Thursday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted it is an accord which does not have as much as he would have liked about the financial services sector and regulatory equivalence.

