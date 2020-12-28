TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Covid-19 case in China customs delays vaccine delivery to Turkey
Turkish Health Minister Koca says a delay of "one to two" days is expected in the delivery of vaccines scheduled to arrive in Turkey on December 28.
Covid-19 case in China customs delays vaccine delivery to Turkey
A display shows packages of vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2 by Sinovac Biotech during a government-organised media tour showcasing the company's development of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 28, 2020

The delivery of Chinese coronavirus vaccines to Turkey has been postponed for "one or two days."

The latest snag was caused by an emergency in Beijing customs due to the discovery of a novel coronavirus case there, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Sunday.

As a result of the incident, customs functions were temporarily suspended, Koca explained.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the Chinese SinoVac vaccine had been expected to arrive in Turkey on December 28.

READ MORE:China's Sinovac gets funding to boost production of Covid-19 vaccine

State of emergency

RECOMMENDED

Beijing has tightened Covid-19 curbs over concerns that China’s mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to spike in the capital, as it reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday.

A meeting led by the capital’s Communist party boss, Cai Qi, urged all districts in Beijing to enter an “emergency” mode, sealing off residential compounds and villages where infections are found.

Shunyi district, where all Beijing’s recent coronavirus cases have been reported, has declared a wartime mode and testing for all its 800,000 people. All the cases reported on Saturday were close contacts of previous cases.

Shunyi district is located in the northeast of the capital and near Beijing Capital International Airport.

Also, some airport employees reportedly reside in Shunyi.

China has largely brought the coronavirus under control but sporadic cases are resurfacing in a small number of cities. Authorities plan to vaccinate 50 million people in high-risk groups before the week-long Lunar New Year holidays from February 11, said state media Global Times.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body