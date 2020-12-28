The delivery of Chinese coronavirus vaccines to Turkey has been postponed for "one or two days."

The latest snag was caused by an emergency in Beijing customs due to the discovery of a novel coronavirus case there, Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Sunday.

As a result of the incident, customs functions were temporarily suspended, Koca explained.

The first batch of 3 million doses of the Chinese SinoVac vaccine had been expected to arrive in Turkey on December 28.

READ MORE:China's Sinovac gets funding to boost production of Covid-19 vaccine

State of emergency