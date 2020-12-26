Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has made a surprise trip to Libya on Saturday, two days after warlord Khalifa Haftar threatened to attack Turkish forces supporting the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said Akar is there to inspect Turkish forces and have talks with Libyan officials to discuss military cooperation between Tripoli and Ankara.

Turkey has backed the Tripoli-based, UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) with military advisors and material against an offensive last year by the eastern-based Haftar.

Ankara also has a large military base in al Watiya region on Libya's border with Tunisia.

Akar's visit to Tripoli also came after the Turkish parliament this week adopted a motion extending the deployment of forces in Libya by 18 months.

Akar's meetings in Libya

Upon landing in the Libyan capital, Akar held talks with his counterpart Salahaddin Namroush and then met Khaled al Meshri, who heads the High State Council aligned with the GNA, an official statement said.

Turkish and Libyan officials agreed during the talks to "pursue their coordination in a bid to repel any hostile" action by Haftar that could destabilise Libya, the statement added.

Turkish support for the GNA helped stave off the April 2019 offensive by Haftar, who is backed by Russia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

