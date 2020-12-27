Niger has begun counting the votes from an election that is expected to lead to the West African nation's first transfer of power between two democratically elected presidents.

Results are expected in the coming days.

Niger voted on Sunday in presidential and legislative elections amid a growing threat from militants in the region.

A good turnout was seen in the capital throughout the day, said observers.

"Equipment was well installed and the first voter was able to vote," just after 8 am (local time) at the Diori school in Niamey, according to the head of the polling station there, Khadija Hassan.

"Everything has been going normally."

Other voting centres in the capital reported successes as well, with Covid-19 restrictions in place.

READ MORE:Niger heads to polls in hope of first democratic transition

Model of democracy in Africa

Some 7.4 million Nigeriens were registered to vote to elect legislators and the successor to President Mahamadou Issoufou.

Issoufou, who has served two terms, is stepping down, paving the way for the first peaceful transfer of power between two elected presidents since Niger became independent from France in 1960. Niger has seen four coups since then.

Issoufou voted with his wife and the president of the National Assembly.

He said he hopes the election "will allow Niger to consolidate its status as a model of democracy in Africa and in the world."

More than 6,800 observers from various organisations are deployed around the country, he said.

"We are the bearer of an ambition, the ambition to modernise politics, the ambition to detribalise politics, the ambition to put policy around values and not on identity," he said.

"The victory will belong to the Nigerien people."

READ MORE:Boko Haram militants kill over two dozen civilians in Niger

Major problems facing next leader