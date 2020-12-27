WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash in western Cameroon kills dozens of passengers
At least 37 people have died and 18 others are seriously injured after the accident in Cameroon’s western village of Nemale.
Bus crash in western Cameroon kills dozens of passengers
This file photo shows traffic on a road near the National Investment Society of Cameroon in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Oct. 7. 2011. / AP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 27, 2020

More than 37 people are dead and 18 others seriously injured after a bus crash in Cameroon’s western village of Nemale, officials have said.

A 70-seater bus was on its way to the capital, Yaounde, from the western town of Foumban when it crashed into a truck while trying to avoid a crowd of people on the road early on Sunday, said Absalom Monono Woloa, a senior government official in the area.

“Most of the travellers were either going to spend New Year's Day with their families, returning from Christmas Day festivities or were business people supplying gifts for New Year's feasts,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

Village residents ran to the road to help the more than 60 commuters who were on the bus, he said.

The death toll will likely rise as rescue workers dig through the wreckage, he said.

READ MORE:Why has the internet been blocked in Cameroon for over a month?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body