An intensive care unit at an Egyptian hospital caught fire killing at least seven coronavirus patients.

Local police said the blaze on Saturday erupted at a private hospital in Obour, an outlying district of the greater Cairo area.

The fire injured at least five others.

The injured and other patients were evacuated to nearby hospitals, the police said.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, the cause of which police and prosecutors are investigating.

The state-run Al Ahram daily reported that an initial investigation blamed an electric short-circuit for the fire.

A similar blaze erupted at the coronavirus ward of a private hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria in June, leaving seven patients dead and one injured.