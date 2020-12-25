A motor home parked on a street has exploded in downtown Nashville, moments after a recorded message emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police called an "intentional act" in the heart of America's country music capital.

Two law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that authorities have found human remains in the vicinity of the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

It is unclear how the remains are related to the Friday explosion or whether they might belong to the person believed to be responsible or a victim.

The officials could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The city’s police chief said officers responded to a report of a shots fired before discovering the RV that was blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. The RV exploded shortly afterward.

Authorities said it was uncertain whether anyone was inside the recreational vehicle when it exploded, but police reported hours later that investigators had found possible human remains near the site.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered a curfew imposed around the blast site through the holiday weekend as FBI investigators comb the scene, though police said they were aware of no further threats to Tennessee's most populous city.

Vehicle explosion in Nashville was intentional act: police

Police spokesman Don Aaron said the 6:30 am (1230GMT) explosion, which shattered glass and damaged buildings, was believed to be “an intentional act.”

Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion.

The blast in the southern US city left buildings and the road surface charred, as well as glass, tree branches and bricks strewn across the street in an area filled with businesses, restaurants and bars.

In a dramatic sequence of events that shattered the Christmas Day early morning peace, police were responding to calls that gunshots had been fired and arrived on the scene before the vehicle erupted in flames.

Their attention had been drawn to the "suspicious" motorhome in time for a bomb squad to clear the area before the explosion, police spokesman Aaron told reporters.

Pictures shared on social media from the immediate aftermath showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the burning RV and store fronts that had been badly damaged.

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, which is being investigated by the FBI and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in addition to the metropolitan police.

Agents offered no possible motive immediately and made no link to any terrorism plot.

"This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues," the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.