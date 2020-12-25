The Norwegian Supreme Court ruled this week that the granting of oil permits for deeper drilling into the Arctic circle neither breached the constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, nor violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

The landmark environmental case was led by Greenpeace and Nature and Youth Norway, who argued that drilling in the previously untouched areas posed serious threats to the delicate ecosystem. Other critics also pointed to the potential for heightened military tensions with Russia.

What does the Russian military have to do with a Norwegian case on environmental risk? More than you’d think. The Arctic has been a focus of environmentalists for many years, but as the melting ice makes previously inaccessible sea routes, minerals, and energy resources within reach, it has gained geopolitical salience in recent decades.

Threats to indigenous communities and the environment

From droughts to wildfires to floods, climate change-related disasters are becoming more frequent and extreme. In the Arctic, which is warming 2 to 3 times faster than other places in the globe, the effects of climate change on its vulnerable communities and fragile ecosystem are dramatic.

Climate change, along with human activity like water and air contamination, overfishing, rise in ultraviolet radiation levels, and pollution from resource extraction are putting additional pressures on Arctic’s vulnerable inhabitants.

The changing numbers and distribution of animals like reindeer and salmon affect the availability of and access to herding, hunting, fishing, and foraging. Together, these impact the livelihoods, health, cultural identity and continuation of Indigenous peoples, and other residents.

And the damage doesn’t stop at the Arctic.

The melting Arctic is also accelerating climate change, as ice that can reflect about 80 percent of the sun’s radiation can only reflect about 20 percent as dark water. This creates a positive feedback loop whereby less ice creates more warming, which in turn leads to less ice. Permafrost thaw that releases methane might double warming from greenhouse gases, and the thawing of land ice could raise sea levels by more than a metre by the end of the century, affecting coastal communities and island nations thousands of kilometers away.

Polar geopolitics

As disastrous as the environmental and social implications of the melting Arctic are, many countries have turned their attention to its economic and political potential.

The Arctic is estimated to hold about 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil resources, and 30 percent of its natural gas. It is also rich in base metals like iron ore, copper, and zinc; precious metals like platinum, gold and silver, all of which are becoming increasingly accessible by ship. Conflict over land and maritime boundaries are unlikely, as most have been delineated and resolved in a peaceful manner.

More contentious has been overlapping claims over the continental shelf (and deep seabed), and the applicability of the right of transit through Northwest Passage and the Northern Sea Route.