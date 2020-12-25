President Trump, in his final days of office, pardoned four American private contractors who took part in the Blackwater shooting, responsible for the deaths of 14 Iraqi civilians in 2007. Trump’s actions have resulted in indignation and outrage in Iraq.

The event has been deemed Iraq’s “Bloody Sunday” and My Lai massacre, not by Iraqis, but Americans, situating the deaths in Iraq with similar atrocities committed by UK and US military forces in Ireland and Vietnam respectively.

The invocation of the British and American precedents is apt in the Iraqi case because the US deployment of private security contractors or mercenaries in Iraq after the 2003 invasion resonates with the UK’s use of similar military units during the 1920s.

While Trump’s pardon is the culmination of a series of acts that represent his disregard for Iraq’s sovereignty, for Iraqis his actions resonate with a century-long history of Western coercion in the nation’s domestic affairs.

Both the US and UK deprived Iraq of the monopoly of the legitimate use of violence within its own borders, by not only deploying their armies as occupying forces but privatising violence as well, employing mercenaries as colonial police forces.

The British Precedent

When Britain ruled Iraq as a post-World War I mandate it recruited the Assyrian Levies among the area’s Christians as a facilities protection force, guarding the homes of the UK High Commissioner and Royal Air Force bases.

The American firm Blackwater was also tasked with serving as a facility protection forces, as well as serving as the bodyguards of diplomats and officials. Local protection forces also emerged amongst the Iraqis in 2003, such as those paid to protect the nation’s hydrocarbons infrastructure or private Kurdish protection companies.

Collectively, their emergence was a testament to the privatisation and capitalisation of violence because the US occupying forces failed to provide security on the ground after the invasion.

The Assyrian Levies represented a typical tactic of colonial divide-and-rule. Both Britain and France recruited minorities in their colonies and mandates to serve as supplemental police forces.

However, unlike a group like Blackwater, the Assyrian Levies remained in Iraq as it was their home.

What unites the British experience of the 1920s and the US deployment of Blackwater is the resentment created amongst the Iraqi public, even after these private security forces were disbanded or withdrawn.