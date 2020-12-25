From the United States to the European Union and now China - the big tech is feeling the heat from regulators over allegations such as predatory pricing and driving out competitors from the market using their dominant positions.

In a rare move, Beijing said on Thursday it was investigating Alibaba, the largest tech firm in China, for its alleged monopolistic activities.

Among other things such as false advertisement, Alibaba faces accusations of stopping merchants from selling their products on other online platforms.

What makes this development significant is China's policy of promoting tech firms in light of its trade wars with the US and the increasing hostility shown by the Trump administration toward the Chinese telecom giant, Huawei, which has been shut out of major markets at the behest of Washington.

As a result, the company is facing troubles in procuring components from Western suppliers. This has led to a realisation that China must invest and encourage homegrown innovation especially in the semiconductor industry.

“Since 2015, I think this is the biggest wave of antitrust investigation into companies and it’s quite dramatic,” says Angela Zhang, an associate professor of law and director of the Center for Chinese Law at The University of Hong Kong.

But what’s happening in China, unlike the actions against Amazon and Google, must be seen in the context of recent developments involving Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma, she tells TRT World.

In an October speech, Ma criticised Chinese financial regulators for stifling innovation. Just weeks later, a planned IPO of Ant Group, a financial affiliate of Alibaba, was stopped by the regulators.

Since then the e-commerce firm, which has for years been seen as a Chinese success story and a counter-narrative to the rise of Amazon, had come under the regulatory spotlight.

“(Ma’s comments) apparently hurt top Chinese regulators and leadership. Alibaba wants to go its own way, but regulators are upset. That explains a sudden shift of attitude.”

Too big to blunder