At least seven people have been killed in a Christmas Eve assault on a village in Nigeria's restive northeast, local sources said.

Security agencies had in recent days warned of an increased risk of attack during the Christian holiday.

Fighters in trucks and motorcycles stormed Pemi, a predominantly Christian village in Borno state on Thursday, shooting "indiscriminately" and setting buildings on fire, said Abwaku Kabu, a militia leader.

In many parts of Nigeria, communities have resorted to self-defence to armed vigilantes or militias, who work alongside the army.

"The terrorists killed seven people, burnt 10 homes and looted food supplies that were meant to be distributed to residents to celebrate Christmas," Kabu said.

A body was found on Friday morning, local community leader Ayuba Alamson said, raising the number of dead to seven.

The toll could rise as villagers fled into the bush during the attack and some people are still unaccounted for.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

READ MORE: Suicide bomber kills civilians in Nigeria's restive northeast

Rising violence

The assailants, who drove from the group's nearby Sambisa forest enclave, looted medical supplies from a hospital before setting it ablaze, the militia leader said, adding they also burnt a church and abducted a priest.