WORLD
4 MIN READ
Israel injures several Palestinians protesting illegal settlements
Israeli forces fired rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of Palestinians marching in protest against Israeli illegal settlements in Deir Jarir in Ramallah city.
Israel injures several Palestinians protesting illegal settlements
Israeli army uses rubber bullets, tear gas to disperse Palestinians protesting against illegal settlements. / AA
December 26, 2020

At least 10 Palestinians have been injured in the occupied West Bank when the Israeli army used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency on Friday that Israeli forces fired rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of Palestinian protesters marching in protest against Israeli settlements in Deir Jarir in Ramallah city.

Clashes also broke out between the forces and the protesters after the Israeli army resorted to violence.

Many Palestinians fell ill after inhaling the tear gas, according to medics in the field.

Anti-settlement demonstrations were also held in the rural areas of Ramallah, Nablus, and Qalqilya provinces.

More than 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activities there as illegal.

READ MORE: The traumatic and arbitrary nature of Israeli raids on Palestinian homes

Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes in the blockaded Gaza, local sources said early on Saturday.

Fighter jets hit the al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and the Deir al Balah region, sources added.

A children's hospital, a residential area and a rehabilitation centre for the disabled in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, were damaged in the attacks, according to witnesses Anadolu Agency interviewed.

RECOMMENDED

The Israeli army said on Twitter that it hit Hamas targets, including a rocket manufacturing site, underground infrastructure and a military post.

'Two rockets were fired from the Gaza'

The Israeli army said on Friday rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted, shortly after warning sirens went on in southern Israel.

"Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip," a statement from the army said adding "the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System."

There were no reports of damage as a result of the interceptions, while Israeli emergency medical services saying a few people were treated for going into shock.

Earlier, sirens sounded in the southern portal city of Ashkelon and the area surrounding the Gaza, according to the army statement.

The latest fire from the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave came over a month after one a rocket was fired from the coastal region.

A landslide victory on elections in 2006 came by Hamas against rival party Fatah and has been ruling besieged Gaza ever since.

Since then Hamas has fought three devastating wars with Israel in the coastal territory where about two million Palestinians live.

Israel has since maintained a crippling blockade on the Gaza to prevent Hamas from arming.

READ MORE:Dozens of Palestinians face eviction threat from occupied Jerusalem homes

READ MORE: Any Israeli annexation will be a 'crime': Palestine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body