Hurricane Delta has slammed into Mexico's Caribbean coast, toppling trees, ripping down power lines and lashing a string of major beach resorts with winds of up to 175 kilometres per hour.

A weakened Delta hit the Yucatan Peninsula near the town of Puerto Morelos as a Category 2 storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, bringing a "life-threatening storm surge."

But the region appeared to have escaped major destruction and there were no immediate reports of deaths, according to Mexico's civil defence department.

Strong winds whipped Cancun, one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, where a number of cars were damaged by falling trees, according to AFP reporters in the city.

Thousands of tourists had hunkered down in emergency shelters along the Riviera Maya coastline as the storm approached.

The hurricane was downgraded from "extremely dangerous" Category 4 as it neared the peninsula, but could return to the second-highest status on Thursday as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico, the Miami-based NHC said.

Half of Cancun without power

Carlos Joaquin, the governor of Quintana Roo state, which is home to Cancun, said that many trees had been toppled and electricity lines were torn down.

Around half of the city was without power, much less than expected, he said.

By nightfall Tuesday, Cancun's streets were mostly empty, the shops closed and windows covered by wooden sheets or crossed with adhesive tape to try to prevent them from shattering, according to AFP reporters.

"Although we've been living in Cancun for five years, it's our first hurricane, and the truth is that we're very nervous," said Ana Gabriela Gaeta.

Shelters sanitized

More than 40,000 tourists in Cancun and neighbouring resorts were evacuated, the head of the area's hotel association, Roberto Citron, told AFP.

Most were Mexicans, but they also included foreigners, notably from the United States.