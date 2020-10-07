Turkey has expressed concerns over ongoing human rights violations in China's Xinjiang autonomous region, home to the ethnic Uighur community.

In a national declaration to the UN General Assembly's Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues), Turkey urged that the cultural and religious identity of Uighur Turks be respected and guaranteed.

"We attach importance to the role of the UN in addressing the concerns and expectations of the international community regarding practices against Uighur Turks and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry told reporters on Wednesday, citing the declaration which was made on Monday.

Turkey’s declaration stressed that relevant UN bodies play "an important role in recording the human rights situation in the region" while "making concrete recommendations."

Citing eight recommendations the UN Elimination of Racial Discrimination Committee gave to China in August 2018, Turkey said the concerns and recommendations the committee made are still applicable to this day and "necessary steps must be taken in this regard."

'Equal citizens'

The declaration also underscored Turkey's respect for China's territorial integrity, and stated: "Our country's well-known expectation from both the international community and the Chinese authorities is for the Uighur Turks and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang to live in peace and tranquillity as equal citizens of China."

"In addition, their cultural and religious identity should be respected and guaranteed," the declaration added.

Turkey's declaration also pointed to its ethnic, religious and cultural ties with Uighur Turks, and said: "The human rights practices against Uighur Turks and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang in recent reports have made us particularly worried."

