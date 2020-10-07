A Kenyan court has found two men guilty for supporting the 2013 attack on Nairobi’s upscale Westgate Mall that left 67 people dead.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi acquitted a third suspect.

The attack by four gunmen with the Somalia-based militant group Al Shabab was the first large-scale assault in Kenya's capital.

Al Shabab had vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops in 2011 to fight the group in Somalia.

The magistrate said although there is no specific evidence that the two men gave material support to the attackers, constant communication with the gunmen “was giving support to their endeavours.”

“The pattern of their communication betrays the fact that they may have been just friends with the attackers,” Andayi said while reading the judgment that took three hours.

