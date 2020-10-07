The characteristic red-brick building, a 19-century era complex in Rybnik, is one of the oldest mental health institutions in Poland. The state hospital, located in the mining region in the south of the country, has not received as much media attention as it does now. Stanislaw Bielski's recent release from the hospital hit the news headlines across the country.

Belski, a 62-two-year-old resident of Rybnik, spent eight years there, surrounded by psychiatrists and other mentally ill patients.

The Rybnik District Court ruled that the man was suffering from ''paranoid schizophrenia''. The jury's diagnosis was based on a petty crime — stealing eight boxes of coffee.

Admitting theft, Belski felt he had lost both his identity and dignity.

In 2020, psychiatrists reportedly experimented on Belski through a series of pharmacological treatments, which, in his case, according to the specialists at the Forensic Experts Institute (Instytut Ekspertyz Sądowych), were not justified nor necessary.

He was also forced to undergo a controversial electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and received strong medications that caused him to drool. Over the course of eight years, psychiatrists at the hospital subjected him to similar treatments and came to the same conclusion — that Belski's 'schizophrenia' required more treatment.

“My hands were shaking, I got drowsy. I was becoming a mentally retarded individual. This had to stop”, he recalls in a documentary aired by a commercial broadcaster TVN24.

Poland's Patient Ombudsman was the first institution to intervene in Belski's case.

“The local ombudsman expressed doubts about Belski's stay at the facility”, Bartlomiej Chmielowiec, a Patient Ombudsman tells TRT World.

Belski's lawyers have challenged the pre detention order in the Court of Appeals in Krakow, which overturned the detention order saying it was unjustified. The Court of Appeals has ordered PLN 2 MLN (approximately EURO 500 000) in damages to be paid out to Belski.

Abuse in pre-trial detention

The protection for the rights for persons suffering from mental disorders, and placed as involuntary patients, is in the hands of the Patient Ombudsman. Not every patient under this detention, however, receives protection against potential abuse. According to the 2006 Health Ministry Regulation, patient ombudsmans in Poland are obliged to act proactively towards involuntary patients sentenced to stay at a mental health facility.

Lawyers and a patient ombudsman further underscore the essential role that a judge plays in situations when defendants suffer from mental disorders. When a mentally ill patient is suspected of committing a crime, a court- upon the request of the prosecutor- may apply preventive measures by sending him to a mental institution where he remains confined to a closed psychiatric ward.

According to the Polish law and the new Code of Criminal Procedure of 1997, detention for more than 48 hours may take place only on the basis of a court order.